Buccaneers Head Coach Rumors: Bruce Arians to Interview Amid Mutual Interest

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians reportedly have mutual interest concerning the Bucs' head coaching vacancy.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday the sides "could meet soon" to discuss the job. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero added there's been a "sense in the building" Arians will be the hire.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.