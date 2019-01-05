Buccaneers Head Coach Rumors: Bruce Arians to Interview Amid Mutual Interest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Giants 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians reportedly have mutual interest concerning the Bucs' head coaching vacancy.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday the sides "could meet soon" to discuss the job. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero added there's been a "sense in the building" Arians will be the hire.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Steelers Reworking Ben's Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Reworking Ben's Deal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Texans Planning to Re-Sign Clowney, Matthieu

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Texans Planning to Re-Sign Clowney, Matthieu

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zeke Wants Extension This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Zeke Wants Extension This Season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Still Favorites in Latest SB Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Still Favorites in Latest SB Odds

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report