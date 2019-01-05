NFL Playoffs Odds: Saints, Rams Super Bowl Favorites Before Wild Card Games

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are the favorites to win Super Bowl LIII with the 2018-19 NFL playoffs set to kick off Saturday for Wild Card Weekend.

OddsShark passed along the updated championship odds for all 12 postseason teams. After the Saints come the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in the latest betting lines:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.