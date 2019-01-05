NFL Playoffs Odds: Saints, Rams Super Bowl Favorites Before Wild Card Games

NFL Playoffs Odds: Saints, Rams Super Bowl Favorites Before Wild Card GamesJanuary 5, 2019
The New Orleans Saints are the favorites to win Super Bowl LIII with the 2018-19 NFL playoffs set to kick off Saturday for Wild Card Weekend.
OddsShark passed along the updated championship odds for all 12 postseason teams. After the Saints come the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in the latest betting lines:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@BovadaOfficial): Saints +240 Rams +435 Chiefs +470 Patriots +650 Bears +675 Ravens +1300 Chargers +1500 Cowboys +2400 Texans +2600 Seahawks +2700 Colts +2800 Eagles +2800
