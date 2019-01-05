NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Postseason Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

For the 12 teams who have made it into the 2018-19 NFL playoffs, the real season begins now. Wild Card Weekend is slated to kick off at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, and when it does, the race to Super Bowl LIII will begin.

IF you're a die-hard NFL fan—and we're assuming that's why you're here—you're going to want to catch every game leading up to the big one. We're here to help with a full viewing guide for the entire postseason.

We're also going to preview all four wild-card games, examine the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark, making score predictions for each contest.

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.

Wild-Card Round

Saturday, January 5

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC, WatchESPN and FuboTV

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

When: 8:15 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

Sunday, January 6



Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTV

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App and FuboTV

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

TBD at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App and FuboTV

TBD at Los Angeles Rams

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

Sunday, January 13

TBD at New England Patriots

When: 1:05 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTV

TBS at New Orleans Saints

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20



NFC Conference Championship Game

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

AFC Conference Championship Game

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTV

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 2

AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTV

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Line, Over/Under: HOU -1.5, 48.5

Wild Card Weekend begins with two teams who have been scrapping for months to get to this point. The Houston Texans started the season at 0-3, while the Indianapolis Colts were at one point 1-5. Things looked bleak for both teams early in the season, but here we are for a third meeting between AFC South rivals.

Interestingly, the teams split the previous two games with a combined score of 58-58. This could lead to a few schematic changes in Act 3.

"At the end of the day, you have to do what got you here but then you still have to have a few new wrinkles, a few un-scouted looks to keep them guessing a little bit," Colts coach Frank Reich said in the buildup to the game, per the team's official website.

Whether or not these teams get creative, this game should be decided in the trenches—and that favors Indianapolis. The Colts have done a tremendous job of protecting Andrew Luck (18 sacks), while Deshaun Watson has been sacked 62 times.

Prediction: Colts 28, Texans 24

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Line, Over/Under: DAL -2, 43.5

If you're a fan of opportunistic defenses, dynamic quarterbacks and strong running games, you're going to love the Saturday-night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. These are two young, physical teams.

Both defenses are allowing fewer than 22 points per game. Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott are both mobile quarterbacks capable of hurting a defense on the ground. Seattle has the league's top rushing attack (160 yards per game), while the Cowboys have the league's leading rusher in Ezekiel Elliott (1,434 yards).

The X-factors in this game are Dallas' home-field advantage and Wilson's experience. The Seahawks have gone 4-4 on the road this season, and they could struggle to adjust to AT&T Stadium—as many teams have this season against a Cowboys team that is 7-1 at home. Seattle, though, also has a quarterback with a ton of postseason experience. Wilson has started 12 playoff games during his pro career. Prescott has started just one.

Go with veteran experience over a hostile crowd in this matchup.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Cowboys 21

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

Line, Over/Under: BAL -3, 41.5

Like the two games on Saturday, Sunday's opening act features two teams that faced off in the regular season. The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, however, battled less than a month ago.

Baltimore won that game with stout defense and by keeping the Chargers offense off the field with the run. By shortening the game and keeping the score low, the Ravens put a ton of pressure on Los Angeles to make the most of every possession.

Ultimately, a trio of turnovers doomed the Chargers.

The Ravens are likely to implement a similar game plan for the rematch in Baltimore. The trick for L.A. will be not playing into their plot. Instead of pressing when the offense is on the field, the Chargers should lean on the run and move the ball methodically. It won't matter that L.A. only gets a few possessions each half if the Chargers are able to avoid turnovers and game-changing mistakes when they get them.

Philip Rivers had two interceptions, and the Ravens scored on a fumble return the last time around. Avoiding such miscues will allow the Chargers to steal a close one on the road.

Prediction: Chargers 23, Ravens 21

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Line, Over/Under: CHI -6.5, 41.5

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding the Nick Foles wave once again, and this gives them a legitimate shot at pulling off the upset against the Chicago Bears.

The offense has been more efficient with Foles at the helm, at least down the stretch. Over the first 13 weeks of the season, it averaged 21.6 points per game. In the final three, it averaged seven points more per game.

Foles has also been better at avoiding sacks than Carson Wentz. He was taken down on just 3.8 percent of his dropbacks dating back to last season. Wentz was sacked on 6.6 percent of his.

This suggests the Eagles may be more of a challenge for the Bears defense than they would have been with Wentz under center.

Still, the Bears are at home, where their defense has wrecked opponents in 2018. Mitchell Trubisky's inexperience could cost Chicago, but the Bears are balanced enough to survive mistakes and win a close one.

Prediction: Bears 22, Eagles 20