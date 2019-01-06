NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Schedule and Predictions for Wild-Card Sunday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL playoff action continues on Sunday with the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend, with two games set to take place.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears will all be looking to advance to the divisional round.

Wild-Card Sunday Schedule

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access or FuboTV

No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 3 Chicago, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or Fubo TV

Predictions

Baltimore 21, Los Angeles 17

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 28

Why the Ravens Will Beat the Chargers

Sometimes rookie quarterbacks can struggle in their playoff debuts, but that won't be the case for Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

After taking over the starting job midseason, Jackson went 6-1 as a starter to lead the Ravens to their first AFC North title since 2012. And his only loss was an overtime defeat on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jackson may have only passed for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but he also totaled 695 yards and five scores on the ground. Most importantly, he led the Ravens to victory on all but one occasion.

"He's very genuine, he's loyal, he's humble and he's passionate," Baltimore safety Eric Weddle said recently about Jackson, according to the Baltimore Sun. "Those are qualities in such a young kid you don't ever see. He's all about team. He's all about getting better and trying to lead us."

The Chargers have a veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers, but the 37-year-old doesn't have as much playoff experience as many players at his age. Rivers has played in nine postseason games over his 15-year career, with the most recent coming in the 2013 season.

Baltimore beat Los Angeles on the road on Dec. 22, and on Sunday the Ravens will have home-field advantage.

Jackson will make some big plays, and Baltimore's defense will again do a strong job of shutting down Rivers and the Chargers offense.

Why the Eagles Will Beat the Bears

Chicago may be the favorite heading into the matchup, but Philadelphia has past postseason success in its favor.

The Eagles won the first Super Bowl in team history last year, with backup quarterback Nick Foles guiding them through the playoffs. With Carson Wentz dealing with another injury, Foles will again be starting for Philadelphia in its first postseason game this year.

It took an Eagles win and a Minnesota Vikings loss in Week 17 for Philadelphia to get back to the playoffs this season. But the Eagles had a strong finish, winning five of their final six games of the regular season.

"I think there is an, I've-been-there type of confidence, that Nick can carry into the game," Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said, according to Steve Serby of the New York Post. "Not only Nick, but the rest of the guys in our locker room that were part of this team last year."

The Bears have a strong defense—like they do many times when they make the playoffs—and that could be a challenge for Philadelphia's offense.

But Foles will rely on tight end Zach Ertz and the Eagles' other top playmakers to again have success, and it will be enough for them to hold on late and advance to the divisional round.