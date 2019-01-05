2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Wild Card Round Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NFL postseason is about to kick off with Wild Card Weekend. The Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears are in action starting on Saturday. Half of them will be falling into the draft order by Sunday night.

This means we have one last chance to look at the 2019 draft before four more teams have their draft slots cemented.

This is exactly what we're going to do here. We'll run down the pre-playoffs draft order—the top 20 are set, playoff teams ordered by record—and project all first-round picks. We'll base our choices on factors like player potential, team needs and team fit.

We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related news heading into Wild Card Weekend.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Devin White, LB, LSU

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

22. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

26. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

27. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Dwayne Haskins Getting Closer to Declaring?

Right now, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins appears to be the top quarterback in this year's draft class. However, he has yet to officially declare, which leaves quarterback-needy teams with a lot of uncertainty.

However, we may have enough signs to assume that he'll be eligible for selection on draft day.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported earlier in the week that Haskins is expected to enter the draft. The Buckeyes may have already been informed that he will, which has led them to look for his replacement.

On Friday, former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his transfer to Ohio State.

"I’ve decided to transfer to Ohio State University where I will continue to pursue my undergraduate degree and play football for the Buckeyes," Fields said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fields is expected to apply for a hardship waiver, allowing him to play in 2019. It's unlikely he would have completed the transfer if Ohio State hadn't told him starting next season was a possibility. If Haskins was returning, that likely wouldn't be the case.

Daniel Jones Has Declared

While Haskins has yet to officially declare, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones did exactly that. This was likely a smart decision with Oregon's Justin Herbert returning to school and punting his draft-eligibility to next year.

The 2020 draft class will now feature the likes of Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jake Fromm.

Some teams will be willing to wait until next year to draft a quarterback. Others won't, and this puts Jones into the mix with Haskins and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray—if he declares—to be the first quarterback drafted.

There is certainly a lot to like with Jones, who finished the season with 2,574 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. According to Dan Brugler of The Athletic, the early view from NFL teams is that Jones is a first-round prospect.

Quinnen Williams Continues to Rise

Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa has looked like the 2019 No. 1 pick dating back to last year. However, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams may make the decision at the top of the draft difficult.

Williams, who amassed 42 tackles, 18.0 tackles for a loss and 8.0 sacks, has been on the rise. Former Alabama star Jonathan Allen saw the rise coming long ago.

"Quinnen Williams That's the guy you need to know," Allen said two years ago, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com. "He's going to be a baller. He's going to be a beast."

Williams is easily one of the best defensive prospects in this class, and he's one of the best draft prospects overall. As Brugler recently pointed out, the mammoth defender is legitimately special.

Expect the buzz surrounding Williams to continue rising as we approach the scouting combine.