NFL Draft 2019: Final Mock Draft Predictions Before Wild Card Weekend

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The NFL playoffs get underway this weekend with two wild-card games Saturday and two more Sunday.

By the end of the weekend, eight teams will remain in contention for the Super Bowl and 24 teams will be preparing for the 2019 season.

Several of those teams have already taken the step of moving on from their head coach and interviewing candidates who have the potential to upgrade their team.

After filling in openings on the coaching staffs, teams will make plans for free agency. In addition to deciding which free agents they will attempt to bring in, they also have to decide which players on their roster they will not keep in the future.

However, the biggest step in preparing for the future is the NFL draft in April. Here's a look at the first round prior to the first round of the playoffs. We also offer a more detailed look at three of the players.

2019 NFL Mock Draft (draft order from Tankathon.com)

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

13. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

18. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

23. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

24. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

26. Houston Texans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

29. New England Patriots: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

30. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

The 6'4", 263-pound Bosa has every chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft even though his 2018 season was cut short by a core injury.

He had 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in three games before he was forced to leave the lineup. Bosa decided not to return to the Buckeyes so he could concentrate on rehab and preparing for the NFL draft.

That injury was not a serious one, but Bosa did not want to risk further damage that could harm his health and draft status.

While that may open up questions about Bosa's devotion to the sport, it certainly makes sense from a logical perspective. Bosa is clearly aware of his draft status, and why should he risk a potential spot as the No. 1 draft choice and the riches that come with it while playing for the glory of good, old State U?

Bosa has the type of quickness and speed that will allow him to come around the corner with a purpose and cause havoc. He also has the strength to take on blockers from any position on the line and win the battle.

He had 34 tackles, 16.0 TFL and 8.5 sacks in 2017 and demonstrated the ability to string moves together and also play with leverage. His pass-rush ability makes him headline-type player, but he also has the work ethic and diagnostic ability to dominate as a run defender.

OT-OG Cody Ford, Oklahoma

Ford has a chance to be the best offensive lineman in this draft. He is a huge man at 6'4" and 338 pounds, and while he was primarily a tackle with the Sooners, he has a much better chance of dominating at the NFL at the guard slot.

Athleticism is usually not a trait associated with one so large, but Ford moves extremely well for a big man, and he can adjust on the move without having to slow down. Once he engages with a defensive lineman or a linebacker, he is going to overpower his man and impose his strength.

He has a chance to be an elite run blocker from the start of his professional career, and he will also do a good job as a pass blocker. Once he gets used to the competition, he will also have an excellent to be a dominant pass blocker.

DT Ed Oliver, Houston

The defensive tackle position has changed quite a bit over the last 10-15 years. In past generations, the defensive tackle was responsible for stuffing the interior run and little else.

If that player could sneak through a crack between the center and guard or the guard and the tackle and destroy a play on an occasional basis, that was good enough.

However, that has changed because NFL personnel experts realize that any player who can deliver an interior pass rush has the potential to alter any game. Not only can that pass rusher get to the quarterback faster than an outside rusher, he will make edge rushers that much more dangerous.

This is one of the reasons that the 6'3", 292-pound Oliver is so dangerous. He can stop the interior run, but he has the quickness to get through the hole and get in the quarterback's face. Even if he does not get to the quarterback, the passer will be forced to move, and it is a sudden movement.

When the pressure comes from the outside, the quarterback either sees or senses it, and he knows he is going to have to take off and he can either plan his run or throw on the move.

Oliver had 58 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in eight games for the Cougars this year. He projects as a strong player from the start of his career and a star by his second or third season. He has a bit of a temper, but his ability to destroy plays will make him an impact player.