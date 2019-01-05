NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Wild-Card TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After nearly a full week of anticipation, the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday afternoon with the first of four wild-card matchups. There's another game on Saturday night, followed by two on Sunday.

The winners of the four games in the Wild Card Round will advance to play in the Divisional Round next weekend.

Read on for the schedule, live-stream information and picks for all four wild-card matchups, as well as more predictions for the two Saturday games that will open the NFL postseason.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule and Info

Saturday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Houston Texans

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Sunday, Jan. 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Wild-Card Predictions

Houston 27, Indianapolis 21

Dallas 31, Seattle 17

Baltimore 21, Los Angeles 17

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 28

Why The Texans Will Beat The Colts

Fans have already seen this matchup twice during the regular season, and both times it was an exciting game won by the road team.

The Texans beat the Colts 37-34 in overtime for their first win of the season on Sept. 30. Indianapolis got revenge with a 24-21 victory on Dec. 9.

Although the Colts traveled to NRG Stadium and won less than a month ago, they won't have the same success this time.

Indianapolis has momentum, as it won nine of its last 10 games, including a win-or-go-home matchup in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans to secure the final wild-card berth in the AFC. Houston scuffled a bit at the end of the regular season, losing two of its last four games.

But the Texans won when they needed to, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-3 to clinch the AFC South in Week 17.

The Colts have a strong offensive line, but Houston's elite pass rushers J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney will be too much to handle. The Texans' offense will also come through with several big plays, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who led the AFC and ranked second in the NFL with 1,572 receiving yards.

Expect this one to come down to the wire like the previous two matchups, but the Texans will advance to the Divisional Round.

Why The Cowboys Will Beat The Seahawks

When Dallas lost to Seattle on Sept. 23, it appeared the Cowboys' season was not headed toward a playoff berth. That defeat came during a stretch in which Dallas went 3-5 to open the year.

But things got much better for the Cowboys beginning in November. They won seven of their last eight games to win the NFC East while getting solid production from wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 22.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has only played one career playoff game, which was a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round in the 2016 season. But Prescott, who was a rookie then, has more experience now, and he'll rely on Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards, to break down Seattle's defense.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may be more experienced, but Seattle's offensive line could have trouble containing Dallas' strong pass rush, led by defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys sacked quarterbacks 14.4 percent of the time (second best in the NFL) when they blitzed during the regular season, and they allowed only two passing touchdowns on blitzes.

Much like the first game of the day, expect this one to be close heading into the second half. But the Cowboys are the better team, and they'll start to pull away late to seal the win and advance to the Divisional Round.

