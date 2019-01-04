Simms & Lefkoe: Picking Wild Card Weekend Against the Spread

It's the Wild Card Weekend betting preview!

On the latest edition of the show, Simms and Lefkoe preview the four games coming up Saturday and Sunday: Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans (8:30); Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboys (29:20); Los Angeles Chargers-Baltimore Ravens (52:15); and Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears (1:08:30)

Enjoy the pod, and let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

