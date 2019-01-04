NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Even with the 2019 NFL draft months away, we're already familiar with the top players available for selection.

In the coming months, we'll learn more about the rest of the prospects expected to be taken in the first round.

With the Senior Bowl, NFL combine and individual workouts ahead for most prospects, there will be plenty of time to impress and move up the draft board.

Some of the underrated prospects at the moment include the all-time FBS sack leader, one of the most talented wide receivers in the talent pool and an offensive lineman ready to prove he's the best to offer at his position.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

22. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

27. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Underrated Prospects

Jaylon Ferguson

The all-time sack leader in the FBS is buried in the 2019 draft class because there are so many talented defensive linemen available.

Jaylon Ferguson, who broke Terrell Suggs' career sack record in the Hawai'i Bowl, is an intriguing option for teams at the back end of the first round.

In addition to racking up 17.5 sacks in his senior season, Ferguson created 64 pressures, which was the third-highest total in the FBS, per Pro Football Focus College Football.

Ferguson's numbers speak for themselves, and it's a little shocking for him to be projected as low as he is right now, as he fits the size requirements at the position at 6'5".

As a senior, Ferguson has plenty of opportunities to impress in the coming months, with the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine being the two most important events for him.

If Ferguson shows well in front of NFL personnel, he'll improve his draft stock and possibly land in the middle of the first round.

Jawaan Taylor

Florida junior Jawaan Taylor should be one of a handful of offensive linemen chosen in the first round.

At 6'5" and 328 pounds, Taylor comes in at a good size for an offensive tackle. According to ESPN.com's Todd McShay, Taylor's biggest strength is his quickness, and he could turn into a strong zone blocker.

Taylor and his teammates created plenty of holes in the rushing game in 2018, as the Gators had a pair of players rush for over 700 yards.

In the passing game, Taylor allowed only 11 pressures, and he earned solid grades for his run and pass blocking from Pro Football Focus.

Taylor still has work to do in order to make an instant impact in the NFL, like the other top offensive linemen are expected to do, but he'll be a solid option late in the first round for a team in need of reinforcing its offensive line.

Marquise Brown

The stock of Marquise Brown dropped toward the end of the college football season as he dealt with an injury.

However, Brown is more than capable of being the best wide receiver in the draft class, as he caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The key for Brown over the next few months is to prove to NFL teams that he's fully recovered from a lower leg injury.

Since there will be questions about his health, a few franchises may opt to look past Brown and go after Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf, Arizona State's N'Keal Harry or Kelvin Harmon from NC State.

At the moment, Brown should be selected in the final third of the first round, with Oakland and New England among the teams in need of wide receivers.

There's also a chance Brown surges up draft boards if he impresses at the combine with his speed and route running.

In that case, Brown could be a solid option for a team like Cleveland, who needs another weapon for Baker Mayfield to work with.

