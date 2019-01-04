Colts vs. Texans: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2019 AFC Wild Card Game

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans kick off the NFL Wild Card Round with their third meeting of the season Saturday afternoon.

The AFC South rivals split their two regular-season clashes, with the Colts winning in Houston and the Texans coming out on top in Indianapolis.

Although Bill O'Brien's Texans possess home-field advantage, they aren't guaranteed of advancing to the divisional round since they're going up against one of the hottest offensive teams in the NFL.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has the most dynamic playmaker on either roster on his side in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but he won't be the only receiver starring at NRG Stadium, as the Colts boast a wealth of reliable targets beneath T.Y. Hilton on the depth chart.

While Luck and Watson will come under the spotlight, Saturday afternoon's foes also possess dynamic defenses that could make difference-making plays over four quarters.

Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Houston -1

Over/Under: 48

Money Line: Houston (-113; Bet $113 to win $100), Indianapolis (+103; Bet $100 to win $103

Stat Projections

DeAndre Hopkins: 7 receptions, 114 yards, TD

Hopkins enters the postseason on a tear, as he recorded 100-plus-yard receiving performances in Weeks 15, 16 and 17.

Against the New York Jets, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, Hopkins hauled in 421 receiving yards and a pair of scores in the most successful stretch of his season.

In the game before his terrific run of form, Hopkins was shut down by the Colts, as he totaled 36 yards on four receptions despite being targeted on 10 occasions.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The dip in production from Week 14 was the opposite of what Hopkins put together in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium, as he had 169 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even if the Colts put two defensive backs on Hopkins, he's going to find a way to get the ball, as he's been targeted 163 times by Watson.

Hopkins should produce his fourth straight 100-plus-yard receiving game, but he'll need help from his supporting cast to finish off the victory and earn a trip to New England in the divisional round.

Dontrelle Inman: 5 receptions, 80 yards, TD

With Hilton receiving plenty of attention from the Houston secondary, Dontrelle Inman will turn in one of his best outings of the season Saturday.

The 29-year-old wide receiver ranks sixth in receiving yards on his own roster, but he's been targeted by Luck 11 times in the last two games.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

In the playoff-clinching win over Tennessee in Week 17, Inman led the Colts in receiving yards, and while he might not top the chart Saturday, he'll challenge Hilton for the most production out of an Indianapolis receiver.

Inman is a surprise contributor to the Indianapolis offense, as he had one showing in Week 8 against Oakland that came close to matching his output in Weeks 16 and 17.

With Luck spreading the ball around to Hilton, Inman, Chester Rogers, Eric Ebron and others, the Colts should score at least 20 points for the fourth week in a row.

Darius Leonard: 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will outshine all of Houston's defensive stars in its home stadium.

The favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year led the NFL in tackles with 163, an honor he earned with ease, as Green Bay's Blake Martinez was second with 144 tackles.

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

In half of the games he participated in, Leonard recorded eight or more tackles, with two of those performances coming against the Texans.

Leonard will end up as the top tackler Saturday, but he'll also add more impressive numbers to the stat line by forcing a fumble.

The rookie out of South Carolina State will also get to Watson at least once, as Houston's offensive line fails to improve after giving up 62 sacks in the regular season.

