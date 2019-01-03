Betting Odds for Antonio Brown's 2019 Team Revealed; Steelers Heavy Favorites

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Given the events of the last week or so, Antonio Brown's future in Pittsburgh has come into question—and the oddsmakers are all over it.

According to OddsShark, the Steelers are the favorites for the Pro Bowl wideout's services in 2019, but there are a number of other teams in the running:

Pittsburgh Steelers (-500)

San Francisco 49ers (+275)

Indianapolis Colts (+800)

New York Jets (+800)

Oakland Raiders (+1100)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.