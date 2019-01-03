Does Richard Seymour Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Richard Seymour is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and went to seven Pro Bowls. Seymour's toughness also earned him a spot on the 2000s All-Decade team at DT. 


Watch the video above to see his case for being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To cast your vote, head to the league's official website.

