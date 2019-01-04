MLB-Ready Phenoms Who'll Be Way Better Than a Free-Agent or Trade Acquisition

0 of 6

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Trusting a rookie to fill a key role is always a risky move for a contending team.

That's not to say it can't pay major dividends.

Just last season, first-year players Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar, Walker Buehler and Ronald Acuna Jr. all played key roles in helping their teams reach the postseason.

For rebuilding teams, the decision to leave a clear path to the majors for a top prospect is an easy one.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Toronto Blue Jays, Fernando Tatis Jr. for the San Diego Padres, Eloy Jimenez for the Chicago White Sox—no offseason additions will be made to block these guys. The doors will swing wide-open once they're deemed MLB-ready.

On the other hand, contending teams run an obvious risk when they put all their eggs in the prospect basket.

With all of that in mind, ahead is a look at six MLB-ready prospects who represent better options to fill areas of need for contenders than any of the available alternatives in free agency or on the trade block.