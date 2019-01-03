NFL Draft 2019: Latest Order, Mock Draft Predictions Entering Wild-Card Weekend

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

17. Cleveland Browns: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

18. Minnesota Vikings: Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

24. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

There are two questions with Haskins as an NFL prospect.

The first is availability, as in whether he'll declare for the draft. The redshirt sophomore followed yet another electric performance—25-of-37 passing for 251 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks in the Rose Bowl—by saying he isn't leaning one direction or the other in regard to his future.

"Nowhere as far as like gaining any momentum with that," Haskins told reporters. "I still have a lot of time making the decision, working with my family and teammates and coaches to figure out what's best for me."

There's also some concern about his lack of experience. This was his first season as a starter at Ohio State, so it's not like he's bringing a ton of film with him.

That said, the film that exists is overwhelmingly positive. With touch on short throws and strength for long balls, he continually impressed to the tune of 4,832 passing yards with a 70 completion percentage and 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver received top-three consideration entering the year. The fact he's "down" to No. 8 on our draft board shows he might have a few cracks in the armor.

As ESPN.com's Todd McShay explained, Oliver's 2018 campaign had some major ups but also a couple of possibly concerning downs:

"Oliver missed four consecutive Cougars games with a knee injury and had an explosive exchange with coach Major Applewhite on the sideline in mid-November before returning at the end of the regular season. But on the field, you don't want to have to block this dude. He explodes out of his stance, has elite initial quickness and is totally disruptive and usually unblockable one-on-one. Oliver has great range and always plays hard. He had 58 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss and three sacks, in eight games."

There's much more to like than dislike with Oliver. Some scouts, such as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah look at him and see the next Aaron Donald, the Rams' standout defensive tackle who should soon collect his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

As strong as this draft class looks across the defensive line, it can be tricky for any non-Nick Bosa/Quinnen Williams prospects to stand out.

But Ferrell never received that message, apparently. The 6'5", 260-pounder routinely terrorized his matchup and enters the national championship game Monday with 50 total tackles, including 18.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

"Ferrell is a physical beast with nice touch and instincts around the line," SI.com's Sam Brief wrote. "On inside running plays, he quickly springs himself from the edge to the interior to stuff the rush, and he thoroughly monitors plays as they develop."

His athletic testing could be off the charts, and he looks like an every-down NFL starter.