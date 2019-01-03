2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Prospects Who Would Best Help Each Team

2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Prospects Who Would Best Help Each TeamJanuary 3, 2019
The 2018 NFL regular season is in the books and there's only one bowl game remaining in the college football season. That means it's time for most of the NFL to turn its attention to the 2019 NFL draft.
A lot will change between now and April, especially in the coming weeks as prospects work out for scouts at the postseason all-star games, most notably the Senior Bowl. But now that the first portion of the draft order is finalized and underclassmen have started to declare for the draft, we're getting a better feel for how the first round could play out in a few months.
Starting with the Arizona Cardinals, the team that wrapped up the No. 1 overall selection with a Week 17 loss to the Seahawks, here's a look at an early mock draft:
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
4. Oakland Raiders: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
10. Denver Broncos: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
12. Green Bay Packers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
14. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU
15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
19. Tennessee Titans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
23. Seattle Seahawks: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
24. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
25. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
26. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
27. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
30. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
32. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins
As long as Eli Manning is in New York, it's difficult to guess how Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will approach the 2019 draft.
A year ago, Gettleman made the widely criticized decision to fully commit to Manning by drafting Saquan Barkley with the No. 2 selection rather than a quarterback such as Sam Darnold. So the clock is already ticking on Barkley's peak value in New York.
While Barkley had a strong rookie year, it was effectively a wasted season for the Giants. Running backs are at their most valuable on rookie contracts and teams are often hesitant to commit to them beyond that rookie deal—just look at the Steelers' unwillingness to extend Le'Veon Bell this season as an example.
Now Gettleman is likely to be faced with a similar decision this spring. Does he choose to throw away another season with the washed-up Manning, or will he finally invest in the Giants future?
Gettleman has already discussed the future with Manning but has yet to disclose any of the details with the public:
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
The most interesting part of Gettleman's "extensive, very honest" conversation with Eli on Monday is that it was initiated by Eli. Gettleman didn't tip his hand on where things are headed with Eli.
Assuming the Giants are ready to move on, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins would be their likely target.
Haskins is coming off a historic season for the Buckeyes in which he threw for a school record 50 touchdowns. Assuming he chooses to turn pro, he will be the heavy favorite to be the first quarterback off the board.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Williams
The Jaguars benched Blake Bortles in favor of Cody Kessler this year, an indication that the end of the Bortles era is near. Bortles is a good athlete but never had the accuracy or the decision-making skills to excel at a high level.
Unfortunately for Jacksonville, Haskins may be the only quarterback in this draft class worthy of a top-10 selection. So do the Jaguars opt for a veteran replacement for Bortles, or do they reach for another risky quarterback prospect?
If the Jaguars were in full rebuilding mode it might make sense to roll the dice on another rookie. However, Jacksonville still has a lot of the pieces in place from the defense that nearly carried the Jaguars to the Super Bowl a season ago.
Despite landing in the top 10 in the 2019 draft class, the Jaguars likely believe they're only a few pieces away from competing again and are probably more likely to target a veteran quarterback who can protect the football. Assuming that's the plan, this draft pick should be used on someone capable of helping immediately in another area.
It may make sense to address the offensive line with a prospect such as Alabama's Jonah Williams. During his three years with the Crimson Tide, Williams has started at both left and right tackle, giving him some versatility for the Jaguars to play around with if they decide to shuffle the offensive line.
29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones
Bill Belichick has been developing middle-round draft picks as protection behind Tom Brady for years, but it may finally be time to invest a more serious draft pick in the quarterback position.
Brady has the Patriots in Super Bowl contention once again, but there are signs of decline.
The most glaring issue with Brady's game is his accuracy. During the regular season, only rookies Sam Darnold and Josh Allen had a higher rate of off-target throws:
Scott Kacsmar @FO_ScottKacsmar
Highest rate of off-target throws, 2018 1. Josh Allen 23.7% 2. Sam Darnold 20.4% 3. Tom Brady 20.1% 4. Aaron Rodgers 19.9% 5. Matthew Stafford 19.4% Excludes throwaways [Source: ESPN]
The Patriots aren't going to shove Brady out the door, but if Belichick likes what he sees from a prospect such as Duke's Daniel Jones, he could be worth the investment in order to ensure a smooth transition from Brady when the time comes in the near future.
