2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Prospects Who Would Best Help Each Team

The 2018 NFL regular season is in the books and there's only one bowl game remaining in the college football season. That means it's time for most of the NFL to turn its attention to the 2019 NFL draft.

A lot will change between now and April, especially in the coming weeks as prospects work out for scouts at the postseason all-star games, most notably the Senior Bowl. But now that the first portion of the draft order is finalized and underclassmen have started to declare for the draft, we're getting a better feel for how the first round could play out in a few months.

Starting with the Arizona Cardinals, the team that wrapped up the No. 1 overall selection with a Week 17 loss to the Seahawks, here's a look at an early mock draft:

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

12. Green Bay Packers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

14. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

19. Tennessee Titans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Seattle Seahawks: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

24. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

26. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

30. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

32. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

As long as Eli Manning is in New York, it's difficult to guess how Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will approach the 2019 draft.

A year ago, Gettleman made the widely criticized decision to fully commit to Manning by drafting Saquan Barkley with the No. 2 selection rather than a quarterback such as Sam Darnold. So the clock is already ticking on Barkley's peak value in New York.

While Barkley had a strong rookie year, it was effectively a wasted season for the Giants. Running backs are at their most valuable on rookie contracts and teams are often hesitant to commit to them beyond that rookie deal—just look at the Steelers' unwillingness to extend Le'Veon Bell this season as an example.

Now Gettleman is likely to be faced with a similar decision this spring. Does he choose to throw away another season with the washed-up Manning, or will he finally invest in the Giants future?

Gettleman has already discussed the future with Manning but has yet to disclose any of the details with the public:

Assuming the Giants are ready to move on, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins would be their likely target.

Haskins is coming off a historic season for the Buckeyes in which he threw for a school record 50 touchdowns. Assuming he chooses to turn pro, he will be the heavy favorite to be the first quarterback off the board.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Williams

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Jaguars benched Blake Bortles in favor of Cody Kessler this year, an indication that the end of the Bortles era is near. Bortles is a good athlete but never had the accuracy or the decision-making skills to excel at a high level.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, Haskins may be the only quarterback in this draft class worthy of a top-10 selection. So do the Jaguars opt for a veteran replacement for Bortles, or do they reach for another risky quarterback prospect?

If the Jaguars were in full rebuilding mode it might make sense to roll the dice on another rookie. However, Jacksonville still has a lot of the pieces in place from the defense that nearly carried the Jaguars to the Super Bowl a season ago.

Despite landing in the top 10 in the 2019 draft class, the Jaguars likely believe they're only a few pieces away from competing again and are probably more likely to target a veteran quarterback who can protect the football. Assuming that's the plan, this draft pick should be used on someone capable of helping immediately in another area.

It may make sense to address the offensive line with a prospect such as Alabama's Jonah Williams. During his three years with the Crimson Tide, Williams has started at both left and right tackle, giving him some versatility for the Jaguars to play around with if they decide to shuffle the offensive line.

29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Bill Belichick has been developing middle-round draft picks as protection behind Tom Brady for years, but it may finally be time to invest a more serious draft pick in the quarterback position.

Brady has the Patriots in Super Bowl contention once again, but there are signs of decline.

The most glaring issue with Brady's game is his accuracy. During the regular season, only rookies Sam Darnold and Josh Allen had a higher rate of off-target throws:

The Patriots aren't going to shove Brady out the door, but if Belichick likes what he sees from a prospect such as Duke's Daniel Jones, he could be worth the investment in order to ensure a smooth transition from Brady when the time comes in the near future.