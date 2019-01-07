NFL Mock Draft 2019: Post-CFP Championship Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the college football season coming to an end, the 2019 NFL draft class is starting to become more clear.

Some of the top players in the country helped their stock with big performances in bowl games, while others sat out to avoid injury, but all of them can now focus on training for the NFL draft. With teams around the NFL desperate for talent on both sides of the ball, there will be a lot of excitement heading into draft season.

While a lot can change over the next four months, here is an early look at where each top prospect can land in April.

2019 First-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

17. Cleveland Browns: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

19. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State



28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. Green Bay Packers (via Saints): Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State

Notable Picks

Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ideally, the Cardinals would use this pick to fix an offense that ranked dead last in both yards and points this year. Providing blocking for last year's first-round pick, Josh Rosen, would help, as would providing the quarterbacks with some more weapons downfield.

This could lead to a trade down as the Cardinals attempt to stockpile picks and fill more holes after a 3-13 season.

If the team stays put, however, it won't pass up on Nick Bosa regardless of need.

The pass-rusher only played three games this season, leaving school early after dealing with a core injury. But he remains the best player in the class thanks to his ability to dominate on the defensive line.

Bosa totaled 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 career games at Ohio State, also opening things up for others while drawing attention from opposing offenses.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN noted this provides Arizona with two positive options:

While the offense is a bigger priority, the defense could use help as well, and Bosa would improve the team going forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Blake Bortles experiment seems to have run its course. After being serviceable with a good team around him in 2017, the quarterback was a disaster in 2018 and was eventually benched for Cody Kessler.

While the New York Giants appear willing to go into 2019 with Eli Manning, the Jaguars don't have any legitimate options at quarterback yet still could compete with the right players.

The team should probably sign a veteran to help going into next season, but drafting a top quarterback for the future must be a priority.

With Justin Herbert returning to school, Dwayne Haskins becomes the best quarterback in the class despite being a starter for just one season.

The Ohio State star threw 50 touchdown passes this season while finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Perhaps most impressively, he excelled against the best defenses he faced:

Haskins is still raw, but his talent is obvious, and he could be a star in the NFL if given the chance.

Buffalo Bills: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

This is a bit of a reach in the top 10, but this draft lacks skill players at the top of the class, and that is exactly what the Bills need.

The good news is Marquise Brown would be a perfect fit with this roster, which could ease any concerns about draft position.

Brown is a bit undersized at 5'10" but is one of the fastest players in the country. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with Oklahoma with 17 total touchdowns, making big plays downfield throughout his career.

Six of his 10 touchdowns in 2018 went for 50 yards or more.

Josh Allen needs help going forward if he wants to develop as a passer, and Brown could be the ideal weapon as one of the few players who can catch up with his deep throws. If they can develop good chemistry, they can potentially replicate the Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Steelers have one of the more talented defenses in the NFL, but it remained inconsistent. One of the biggest problems was the inability to replace Ryan Shazier in the middle of the unit.

While Devin Bush isn't at that level just yet, the Michigan player could represent a significant upgrade at middle linebacker.

Even before Bush announced he was leaving before his senior season, ESPN's Todd McShay knew he should be heading to the NFL.

"I think he's ready," McShay told Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News. "There's just a handful of guys I would say it's time to go. He's just so instinctive, he's so fast, he's today's NFL game and everyone in the league knows it."



"I think he's going to be a heck of an NFL player, because he just fits today's game," McShay added.

Bush will add to the athleticism already on the roster and can help the Steelers defense take the next step toward elite.