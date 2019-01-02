NFL Rumors: Eric Bieniemy Schedules HC Interviews with Jets, Dolphins, More

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly scheduled to interview with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals about their head coaching vacancies during the Chiefs' playoff bye this week.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday and noted Bieniemy also turned down an offer to interview with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49-year-old New Orleans native spent five years as Kansas City's running backs coach from 2013 through 2017 before getting promoted to offensive coordinator for 2018.

Bieniemy, a nine-year NFL running back with San Diego, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, owns nearly two decades of coaching experience as an assistant at both the collegiate and pro levels. He served as offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado, his alma mater, in 2011 and 2012.

The Chiefs' offensive success in 2018 has made him one of the NFL's hottest coaching candidates. K.C. ranked first in both total offense (425.6 yards per game) and scoring offense (35.3 points per game) to earn the top seed in the AFC postseason with a 12-4 record.

Breakout quarterback Patrick Mahomes vouched for his offensive coordinator Monday.

"He'd be an awesome head coach. I mean, he has that mindset, that work ethic and that determination that you need to be a head coach in this league," he told reporters. "I know he's had the interest and stuff like that. But, you know, he'll still be a hundred in on what we're doing. And, he'd be an amazing coach."

The Jets have the most promising quarterback situation of the four teams Bieniemy is set to interview with thanks to the presence of Sam Darnold. The third overall pick in the 2018 draft had an up-and-down rookie campaign with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and could benefit from a new offensive approach.

Bieniemy will bring that wherever he lands if he ultimately accepts an offer to leave Kansas City to become a head coach for the first time in his career.