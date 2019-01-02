NFL Draft 2019: Complete Mock Draft for All 32 1st-Round Picks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals lost big to win big.

As the only 13-loss squad of the 2018 NFL season, the Cardinals claimed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. While plenty can change between now and April, it seems Arizona will likely be choosing between adding pass-rusher extraordinaire Nick Bosa or trading back for additional draft capital.

With the top-20 selection spots set, let's lay out a first-round mock and spotlight three prospects you need to know.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

18. Minnesota Vikings: Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

24. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Houston Texans: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Jones, the latest work of quarterback whisperer David Cutcliffe, left Durham on a high note. The 21-year-old had a masterful showing in the Independence Bowl, torching Temple's defense for 423 yards on 73.2 percent passing and five touchdowns.

For the season, the redshirt junior threw for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding another 319 yards and three scores as a rusher. The 25 total touchdowns were a personal best. Ditto for his 131.7 quarterback rating. His nine interceptions tied for the fewest he'd thrown in college.

But numbers won't be what ultimately draws NFL teams to Jones. He passes the eye test at 6'5" and 220 pounds, plus he provides athleticism to boot. He already has a first-round grade from multiple teams, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler, and Jones could keep climbing up the boards as we get closer to the draft.

"He'll be a first-round draft choice if he does come out," Cutcliffe said before Jones declared, per Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer. "He's so accurate. He's big. He's fast. He's athletic. ... He's got a fast-twitch mind to go with that fast-twitch body. He's got impeccable character. You don't get many chances to draft a guy like that."

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There are probably a few exceptions to the rule, but trusting Alabama defenders to make the NFL leap is usually a safe bet. Thompson should be among the many who validate that theory this year.

It took him three years to snag a featured role, which reflects not on him but rather the absurd strength of this roster year-over-year. Now freed from the shadows of NFL safeties like Eddie Jackson and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Thompson finally enjoyed his breakout and may have jumped into the first round's first half in the process.

He's a ball hawk, a big-hitter and a blanket on opposing wideouts. He has range to cover huge chunks of the field, plus the size and speed to make plays on the ball. He's been Alabama's No. 2 tackler this year with 70 in total to go along with five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

"He's really good at disguising his coverages," Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters. "It's hard to look this man off. He stays true to what he does, and he just has an eye for the ball."

Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press

This draft class is rich with rushers, and the explosive Polite factors into that depth.

"Polite is a top-tier talent," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "With fantastic speed and athleticism, he is a force off the edge. Polite is slippery and displays good instincts as a playmaker."

There might be bigger rushers than the 6'2", 260-pounder, but few play with Polite's level of energy and aggressiveness. Not to mention, he'd be a handful at any size with this type of burst and agility.

A shoulder injury prematurely ended his 2017 season, so this was his first year as a full-time starter. It's safe to say he delivered. He paced the Gators 11 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.