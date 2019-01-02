2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Order Prospects Will Be Selected in 1st Round

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

With one game left in the college football season, the majority of the 2019 NFL draft prospects have turned their focus to preparing for April's selection process.

For the NFL teams picking in the top 10 with their coaching staffs in place, they've already begun assembling scouting reports on players they think would be the best fits.

While the offseason started already for the likes of Arizona, the New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Denver, they're waiting on new coaches to fully escalate the draft process.

From the player perspective, the next step for seniors is the Senior Bowl, while the eligible underclassmen have started their preparations for the NFL combine.

While we have a good idea of which players will land in the top 10, the projected order will change between now and April as teams organize their preferences.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

22. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

27. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Could Josh Allen Become The No. 1 Pick?

With four months until the first overall pick is announced, there could be change at the top of draft boards.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen is one of the few candidates capable of knocking Ohio State's Nick Bosa off the top of many prospect lists.

After recording three sacks in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State, Allen backed himself to go No. 1, per WDRB's Eric Crawford.

"You all record this. If I don't go No. 1, I don't know who is," Allen said.

Allen led the Wildcats in tackles and sacks as they reached 10 wins for the first time since 1977, and his senior season finished with his fifth multiple-sack performance.

One way Allen can leapfrog Bosa and others is by showing off during Senior Bowl week in front of the coaching staffs of the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and countless scouts from the other 30 franchises.

If Allen shines down in Mobile, Alabama, the Cardinals new coaching staff could seriously consider adding the pass-rusher to a linebacker unit currently headlined by Chandler Jones.

Of course, the arrival of a new staff could throw off our projections because the direction of the franchise and the schemes being installed for 2019 will be different.

Although plenty of change is coming to Arizona, you can't deny how much pure talent Allen possesses, and if the Cardinals are convinced he'll make enough of an impact as Bosa, Houston's Ed Oliver or Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Allen could be the man at No. 1.

Quarterback Class Far From Promising After Haskins

The quarterback class was in disarray before Oregon's Justin Herbert opted to return to school, but now teams in need of signal-callers are going to be left scrambling for options.

The best option available is Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who emerged as the favorite in the eyes of NFL teams with his offensive explosion in November.

Haskins solidified his resume by throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl victory over Washington.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

In the last four games of the season, Haskins averaged 387.8 yards per game and tossed 17 touchdowns.

Thanks to his late surge, Haskins became the sixth player in FBS history to pass for 50 touchdowns, and he is the first to do so since Derek Carr in 2013, per ESPN Stats and Info.

If he departs Ohio State, teams like the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars will be among his top suitors, but Haskins said Tuesday night he's waiting to make his decision for now, per AP's Greg Beacham.

If Haskins turns pro, the Giants should be the first team on the board in need of a quarterback at No. 6, but depending on how Oakland and Tampa Bay approach the offseason, they could be in the mix as well.

After Haskins, the collection of quarterbacks in the draft class is far from intriguing, which is why teams like Jacksonville, Denver and Miami could wait until the later rounds to go after a signal-caller for the future.

Since this is the NFL we're talking about, at least one team is going to take a risk on a quarterback in the first round, with Missouri's Drew Lock the best candidate beneath Haskins at the moment.

Lock is coming off a 373-yard performance in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State to complete his third straight 3,000-yard season.

Duke's Daniel Jones, NC State's Ryan Finley and Will Grier of West Virginia are the other top players at the position, but the quarterback picture won't become clearer until teams begin to interview the prospects and watch them perform at the NFL combine.

The other factor to keep in perspective right now is how the franchises in need of signal-callers approach the in-league market before seriously turning to the draft.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.