NFL Head Coach Rumors: Latest Buzz on Adam Gase, Josh McDaniels, More

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

With seven vacancies around the NFL, teams are wasting no time looking to fill their head coaching positions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Arizona Cardinals will be the first to interview Adam Gase, who is expected to be a sought-after candidate after being fired by the Miami Dolphins.

Gase is known for his strong work with quarterbacks, an important trait given many openings have developing quarterbacks. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets also drafted quarterbacks in the first round last year and could have interest. Schefter reported "a majority" of the seven teams have contacted Gase.

The Cardinals are looking to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired after one season due in part to his struggles to field a competent offense. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, a disappointing stat line for a quarterback who was considered pro-ready.

Arizona will also interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, who will also speak with the Broncos on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Taylor has also received an interview request from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Green Bay Packers have no such questions about their quarterback situation and could look to hire a guy with plenty of experience working with a superstar under center. Rapoport reported the Packers are planning to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.

McDaniels has been a head coaching candidate in recent years and even briefly accepted the Indianapolis Colts position last year before backing out. It would likely be hard for him to turn down an opportunity to guide Aaron Rodgers through the last years of his prime.

Rodgers' former coach, Mike McCarthy, is also drawing interest. McCarthy will have his first interview with the Jets, per Rapoport. The Packers fired McCarthy with four games remaining in the season after 12-plus years with the franchise.

On the other side of the ball, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards are among the hottest candidates. Fangio will interview for the Dolphins and Denver Broncos openings Monday, per Rapoport.

Fangio, 60, has never been a head coach at any level. He's been the Bears' defensive coordinator since 2015 and helped the unit to lead the NFL in nearly every major category this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have requested an interview with Edwards, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Edwards, 51, has been the Vikings offensive coordinator since 2014. He interviewed for the Bears opening last season, which went to Matt Nagy.