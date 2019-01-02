NFL Free Agency 2019: Previewing This Year's Class

0 of 9

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

With the 2018 NFL season officially over, it's time for non-playoff teams to turn their attention to free agency and the draft. We're here to examine the first part of that equation by breaking down the upcoming free-agent class.

We'll run down our top pending free agents at each position, examine the potential value to be found at the position on the open market and project some top contracts. We'll only be looking at players who are currently on schedule to hit free agency.

Our list of pending free agents and all contract information comes courtesy of Spotrac.