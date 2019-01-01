NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Examining Latest Scenarios and Top Bracket Busters

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

It's often a deceptive cliche to say every NFL playoff team has a real shot of reaching the Super Bowl. This year, however, it seems far less whimsical to imagine any of the 12 squads hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

All but one team enters the playoffs with at least 10 victories. Beware counting out the 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles, who won it all behind quarterback Nick Foles last year. They scratched their way back to the playoffs by winning three straight games, commencing with a Week 15 road upset over the Los Angeles Rams.

There's also no T.J. Yates or Ryan Lindley to spoil Wild Card Weekend. Every remaining starting quarterback besides Lamar Jackson—who led the Baltimore Ravens to a 6-1 record with 556 rushing yards—deposited a quarterback rating of at least 95.

While the NFC remains more top heavy, every AFC team ended 2018 with 10-12 wins and a point differential above plus-85. Any of the six squads could run the table without shocking anyone.

And yet no team without a wild-card bye has reached the Super Bowl since the Ravens six years ago. The four clubs watching this weekend maintain the upper hand. Even if they wouldn't represent Cinderella tales, this weekend's road underdogs still qualify as potential bracket busters.

NFL Playoff Bracket

Los Angeles Chargers

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Chargers matched the Chiefs' 12-4 mark and rallied to beat their AFC West foes at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15. Had the tiebreaker—Kansas City won one more game within the division—unfolded differently, Philip Rivers and Co. would be favorites to reach their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Following Week 17, only the Chiefs and Rams fared better in Football Outsiders' Defensive-adjusted Value over Average (DVOA). No other team finished inside the top 10 of both offensive and defensive DVOA.

While they're hardly underdogs, their postseason begins on a perilous path:

Perhaps oddsmakers would have favored the Chargers over a weaker Wild Card Round opponent. Yet the Ravens, who won six games at M&T Bank Stadium, have only lost to Kansas City in overtime since promoting Jackson to the starting role.

That includes Week 16's 22-10 win over the Chargers, who mustered 198 total yards and coughed up three turnovers.

It's a tough draw, but the Bolts had the least to gain from earning home-field advantage. Their new home doesn't offer an edge akin to Arrowhead or Gillette Stadium. Besides, they have gone 7-1 on the road, with the only loss occurring in Los Angeles to the Rams.

Per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams, rookie safety Derwin James said the squad embraces the challenge of conquering on the road.

"We love coming into your place—whichever team you may be—and doing our thing," James said. "We come into your place ready to play. Our motto around here is 'Any squad, any place,' that's what we say around here."

If they defeat the Ravens, the Chargers must again top the Chiefs and/or hand the Patriots their lost home loss of the season. The odds are against them, but the AFC's most complete team is capable of guiding Rivers to his first career Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Believers in momentum will support the Indianapolis Colts, who overcame a 1-5 start to snag the AFC's final wild-card bid. They have more than the hot hand working in their favor.

Their turnaround stems beyond a healthy Andrew Luck returning to amass 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. They protected their franchise passer by turning their biggest weakness into a massive strength:

The defense, which yielded the third-most yards in 2017, also made major strides. The Colts finished 11th in total defense, ceding 14.4 points per game over the last 10 contests.

Although somehow omitted from the Pro Bowl roster, Darius Leonard led the NFL and set a franchise record with 163 tackles. The rookie linebacker anchors a unit that permitted 3.9 yards per carry.

The Colts and Texans traded three-point triumphs during the season, so Saturday's postseason opener should again go down to the wire. The road team won each time, and Indianapolis achieved a scoring margin three points higher (+89) than the AFC South champions.

It's a coin-toss matchup. The bigger challenge, however, would be upsetting the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. For all their progression, the Colts also haven't encountered a top-10 offense since suffering a 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

They would have to survive a shootout, which is perfectly plausible against the NFL's second-worst defense.

The Colts will likely have no more than one more win in them, but they're a capable wild-card club with a star quarterback and no glaring weaknesses.

Seattle Seahawks

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Legion of Boom is no more, and the Seattle Seahawks split their games away from CenturyLink Field. While nobody should expect them to upend the Saints or Rams on the road, they'll at least put up a proper fight.

The Seahawks hit their stride late in the season, winning six of their final seven games. Although a favorable schedule aided that hot streak, they clinched a wild-card bid with Week 16's 38-31 triumph over Kansas City.

Ranking first in rushing offense but last in passing attempts, a shootout isn't an ideal situation for Seattle. However, Russell Wilson, who posted 35 passing touchdowns and the NFL's third-highest quarterback rating (110.9) in his often limited role.

Coinciding with their late surge, Doug Baldwin deposited five touchdowns over his final six games. Wilson, however, also developed chemistry with Tyler Lockett, who converted his 70 targets into 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns:

They fell twice to the Rams and once to the Bears this season. They did not, however, look overmatched in shortcomings settled by 14 combined points.

Taking a third stab at the Rams may favor them more than challenging the Bears or Saints, who possess the NFL's top two rushing defenses. While the opposing Cowboys place fifth, Chris Carson registered 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 3's 24-13 victory.

Even without Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner has kept the 16th-rated defense afloat. A squad ceding 4.9 yards per carry will have its hands full against Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday, so Seattle could just as easily go home early.

Yet the Seahawks sport too much star firepower to dismiss a deep playoff run.