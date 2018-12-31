NFL Playoff Standings 2019: Records, Postseason Scenarios and Wild Card Review

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Eight teams will look to begin its path to Super Bowl LIII during the Wild Card round, which starts the NFL postseason with two games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Much like in years past, the first weekend of the NFL playoffs has the potential to provide some exciting games.

Below is a look at the AFC and NFC standings entering the postseason, as well as a breakdown of each of the four matchups taking place during the Wild Card Round.

AFC Playoff Standings

Division Winners

1. Kansas City Chiefs: 12-4

2. New England Patriots: 11-5

3. Houston Texans: 11-5

4. Baltimore Ravens: 10-6

Wild Cards

5. Los Angeles Chargers: 12-4

6. Indianapolis Colts: 10-6

NFC Playoff Standings

Division Winners

1. New Orleans Saints: 13-3

2. Los Angeles Rams: 13-3

3. Chicago Bears: 12-4

4. Dallas Cowboys: 10-6

Wild Cards

5. Seattle Seahawks: 10-6

6. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-7

Postseason Scenarios and Wild-Card Matchups

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Houston Texans: Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

If the Houston Texans win, they will advance to play the No. 2-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. If the Indianapolis Colts win, they would play the top-seeded New Orleans Saints.

These two teams are quite familiar with each other, as both are members of the AFC South. This will be the third time that they've played this season after they split the regular-season series—the Texans beat the Colts, 37-34, in overtime on Sept. 30, then the Colts got revenge with a 24-21 victory on Dec. 9.

Based on the past two meetings between these teams, this could be a close matchup to begin the NFL postseason.

The Colts advanced to the playoffs with a 33-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in a win-or-go-home matchup in Week 17.

The Texans secured their third AFC South title in four seasons with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. This was a nice bounce-back season for them after they went 4-12 and finished last in the division in 2017.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox

The winner of this game will face either the Saints or Rams, depending on which team wins the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears on Sunday.

If the Bears win, then the Cowboys-Seahawks victor will face the Saints in the divisional round. But if the Eagles win, then the winner of this matchup would play the Rams.

The Cowboys won their third NFC East title in five seasons with a 10-6 regular season. Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards, as Dallas won seven of its last eight games.

The Seahawks return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season after just missing the postseason with a 9-7 record last year. They won six of their last seven games to end the regular season this year.

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

The winner of this game will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or New England Patriots, depending on the result of Saturday's matchup between the Texans and Colts.

If the Colts win, then the Chargers-Ravens victor would face the Patriots in the divisional round. But if the Texans win, then the winner of this matchup would play the Chiefs.

The Chargers were tied for the best record in the AFC, yet they'll be playing a road matchup in the Wild Card round due to losing the AFC West tiebreaker to the Chiefs. This is the first time that the Chargers have made the playoffs since the 2013 season.

The Ravens secured their first playoff berth since the 2014 season and their first AFC North title since 2012 by beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. After opening this season 4-5, Baltimore went 6-1 after its bye week to win its division.

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

If the Bears win, they will advance to play the Rams in the divisional round. If the Eagles win, they would play the Saints.

Philadelphia nearly missed the postseason a year after winning the Super Bowl. The Eagles secured the No. 6 seed with a win over the Washington Redskins in Week 17, along with a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Bears.

Much like last postseason, Philadelphia will likely have to rely on backup quarterback Nick Foles, as Carson Wentz may not play in the playoffs due to a chest injury. That wasn't an issue last year, though, as Foles led the Eagles to the first Super Bowl championship in team history.

The Bears had a strong regular season, going 12-4 and winning their first NFC North title since 2010.