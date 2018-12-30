2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects' Landing Spots

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The season will be finished for 20 teams at the completion of Sunday's games. Those teams will have fallen short of the playoffs, and their concentration will be on the offseason activities.

That may include changes to the a coaching staff, free-agent signings, trades and the annual NFL Draft.

There are many stages to preparing for the draft, and the scouting process based on player performance during the 2018 season is almost complete with just a few bowl games to go

While that may be the most important individual factor, no team will make its draft decision solely on the way players performed from September through December and the bowl games that followed. There are physical exams, practices and all-star games that feature the best players competing against each other while getting NFL-level coaches.

The Scouting Combine, individual interviews and individual player workouts follow before the draft takes place in April.

With all those factors in mind, we offer a look at how the first round appears at the moment. There will be changes in the draft order after Sunday's games, and player evaluations often change dramatically throughout the offseason.

2019 NFL Mock Draft (Draft order of first 20 spots courtesy of Tankathon.com)

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

7. Buffalo Bills: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

8. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

10. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

12. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

15. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

16. Washington: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

17. Cleveland Browns: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

20. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

21. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

22. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

23. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

24. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

26. Houston Texans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

27. New England Patriots: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball Right Arrow Icon

DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

The 6'4", the 263-pound defensive end should be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He had limited productivity in the 2018 season because he played just three games. Bosa has surgery to a core muscle, and then opted not to come back so he could concentrate all of his efforts on getting healthy for the draft and his upcoming career.

Bosa was one of the most dangerous defensive lineman in the country in 2017 as he had 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Bosa has an explosive first step when coming around the corner, and he can also use his power to beat the opposing offensive tackle. His versatility as both a speed and power rusher makes it nearly impossible to stop him on a one-on-basis.

Bosa is a strong run defender as he can toss the blocker out of the way and bring down the ball carrier consistently. He can improve in all areas, but it is difficult to pinpoint any one weakness. He is so committed with his first step that he could be vulnerable to reverses and bootlegs.

He appears to be a game-changing player who could upgrade any defense.

The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball Right Arrow Icon

DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

The belief is that Williams will opt for the NFL Draft after completing his sophomore year, because he has already shown how dominant he can be.

The 6'3", 289-pound Williams is a dominating football player who can take over a game and dominate an opposing offense. Prior to Alabama's appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, Williams had 66 tackles, 18 TFL and 8.0 sacks.

Williams has strong hands, and can use them to disengage from opposing blocker. While his greatest asset is his athleticism and quickness for his position, he is quite effective when using a bull rush. Williams also has an array of pass-rush moves that he can string together to make a number of key plays consecutively.

Williams has excellent instincts and that should put him way ahead of the game at the next level. Defensive line coaches will not have to teach him the basics of the position because he already has them down.

QB Dwyane Haskins, Ohio State

The strong-armed Buckeyes quarterback has been impressive in all aspects of his game, and while many of the top quarterbacks in college will beat opponents with their legs, that is not Haskins' game.

He can get away from the rush and run when he has to, but he will stay in the pocket for as long as he can because he is a very accurate passer. In addition to being a master of the short pass, he has wonderful touch and accuracy on his medium-range throws. He also excels at the deep ball.

Haskins has completed 348 of 496 passes for 4,580 yards with 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Haskins has completed 70.2 percent of his throws going into the Rose Bowl against Pac-12 champion Washington.

Haskins knows how to read his progressions without getting frustrated as he sits in the pocket waiting for a receiver to get open. When the quarterback stays calm and does not panic, it's a huge advantage and indicative of a player who should be able to step into the lineup fairly quickly.