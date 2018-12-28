Dallas Keuchel Rumors: Phillies 'Unwilling to Meet' SP's 5-Year Contract Request

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros reacts in the third inning as a play is reviewed against the Boston Red Sox during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly unwilling to offer free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel a five-year contract.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the snag in negotiations, though he noted the Phillies are still actively pursuing Keuchel.

The two-time All-Star is one of the most coveted arms on the market but is coming off a relatively disappointing 2018. Keuchel went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, striking out just 153 batters in 204.2 innings.

       

