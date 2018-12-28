Dallas Keuchel Rumors: Phillies 'Unwilling to Meet' SP's 5-Year Contract Request

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly unwilling to offer free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel a five-year contract.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the snag in negotiations, though he noted the Phillies are still actively pursuing Keuchel.

The two-time All-Star is one of the most coveted arms on the market but is coming off a relatively disappointing 2018. Keuchel went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, striking out just 153 batters in 204.2 innings.

