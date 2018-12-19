Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Two of the Metropolitan Division's best teams over the last few years will continue their fierce rivalry Wednesday when the Washington Capitals (20-9-3) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-6) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Capitals (2018) and Penguins (2016 and 2017) have combined to win the past three Stanley Cups and four division titles in the five-year existence of the Metropolitan since 2013-14.

Why the Penguins can pay on the NHL lines

Pittsburgh has struggled a bit lately, stringing together three consecutive wins or more just once this season. The Penguins have split their last four games following a 4-2 home loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday when they blew an early 2-0 lead.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith was back in net for them against the Ducks after Matt Murray returned from a lower-body injury to post a win versus the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Pittsburgh edged Los Angeles 4-3 in overtime, with Murray stopping 38 of 41 shots.

Smith made 32 saves on 35 shots against Anaheim and will likely be headed back to the bench for this one, as Murray has proved to be better when healthy.

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

Washington is riding a five-game winning streak since suffering its last loss, 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the opener of a three-game road trip a little more than two weeks ago.

The Capitals have won each of their last two games in shootouts and totaled no less than four goals at any point during their winning streak.

Led again by top scorer Alex Ovechkin, who has tallied nine goals in the last five games, Washington has been almost as good on the road (10-5-1) as the team has been at home (10-4-1). However, the Capitals had one of the league's best home records last year at 28-11-2.

Smart betting pick

The Penguins seemingly owned this series until last season, falling in the second round of the playoffs and dropping seven of the past 11 meetings overall. Pittsburgh had knocked Washington out of the postseason each of the previous two years en route to hoisting the Stanley Cup twice.

The tables have turned, though, and the Capitals are still mostly enjoying their run of excellence after winning the Cup for the first time, so look for them to keep it going with another victory.

NHL betting trends

Pittsburgh is 2-8 in its last 10 games on the road.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 in its last seven games when playing Washington.

Washington is 5-1 in its last six games at home.

