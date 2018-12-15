Yankees Vice Chair Joan Steinbrenner, Wife of George Steinbrenner, Dies at 83

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Joan Steinbrenner, widow of George Steinbrenner, smiles prior to the start of the Grapefruit League Spring Training Game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2011 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
J. Meric/Getty Images

Joan Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees vice chair and wife of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, died Friday at the age of 83.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the Yankees said Steinbrenner died surrounded by family at her home in Tampa, Florida.

Steinbrenner was a Mount Vernon, Ohio, native who married George Steinbrenner in 1956.

George Steinbrenner died after suffering a heart attack in 2010, shortly after his 80th birthday.

Joan and George had four children together named Hal, Hank, Jessica and Jennifer. All four of their children are managing partners of the Yankees with Hal acting as the controlling owner.

During the Steinbrenners' time at the helm—beginning when George bought the team in 1973—the Yankees won seven World Series championships and 11 American League pennants.

The Steinbrenner family will hold a private service to honor Joan.

