The Wildest Walk-Off Touchdowns in NFL History

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL season has featured plenty of spectacular moments, but the Miami Dolphins' eye-popping lateral play to defeat the New England Patriots was the best of them all.

Miami's ridiculous finish sparked a thought: What other games in NFL history have concluded in such a wild fashion?

One very important note: In order to count as a walk-off touchdown, the score must have happened with zeroes on the clock. Thus, legendary plays such as the Music City Miracle, the Immaculate Reception and "The Catch" are not included.

The list is ordered based on a combination of season impact—did this affect a playoff race?—and timing. In fact, several of these amazing finishes happened during the postseason.