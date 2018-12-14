Isaiah Crowell Placed on Jets IR with Toe Injury

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell's season has come to an end due to a toe injury he suffered in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets will put Crowell on injured reserve.

The move comes after Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced on Thursday that Crowell wouldn't be available for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.

Crowell dealt with an injury to his foot in October, though he was able to play through it. The 25-year-old missed the Jets' first two practices before being a limited participant on Friday. He had just two carries against the Bills before being removed from the game.

After signing with New York during the offseason, Crowell has been a bright spot for the offense. He leads the team with 143 carries, 685 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Elijah McGuire will likely take Crowell's spot in the Jets' starting lineup in Week 15. The second-year running back had a career-high 17 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown against the Bills.