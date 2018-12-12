MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Seeking 6-Year Contract Worth More Than $100 Million

MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Seeking 6-Year Contract Worth More Than $100 MillionDecember 13, 2018
Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, who most recently won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, is seeking a six-year, $100 million deal according to MLB team executives who spoke with Jayson Stark of The Athletic:
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
I've heard execs from 2 teams say this week that Craig Kimbrel is looking for a deal north of $100 million for 6 years. He's one of the greatest closers of all time. But is there a record deal out there for him? Hard to say in a bullpen market that has barely moved.
The 30-year-old is a seven-time All-Star and five-time top-10 finisher in the National League or American League Cy Young races. He's saved 333 games over a nine-year career.
