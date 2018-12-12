MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Seeking 6-Year Contract Worth More Than $100 Million

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, who most recently won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, is seeking a six-year, $100 million deal according to MLB team executives who spoke with Jayson Stark of The Athletic:

The 30-year-old is a seven-time All-Star and five-time top-10 finisher in the National League or American League Cy Young races. He's saved 333 games over a nine-year career.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.