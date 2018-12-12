Scott Boras: MLB Owners Are Pursuing Bryce Harper's Legacy in Free-Agent Pitches

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Scott Boras, the agent of prized free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper and other superstars, spoke with reporters at the winter meetings in Las Vegas regarding his prized client.

"We've had a lot of meetings over the last three weeks," Boras said. "When you get to that point ... something can happen quickly, and then something can also happen in a matter of weeks. ... Bryce is open to a lot of different venues. It's really about what a lot of owners have said to him about their commitment."

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Boras also made an interesting comment regarding owners' feelings regarding Harper's ability to be a franchise foundation.

"Owners are really after his legacy," Boras said. "They're after building a brand around him, a team around him. I just don't think there is an appetite from ownership for those types of things [short-term deal]. And everyone that wants Bryce wants to make sure he's going to be there a long time."

The 26-year-old Harper had 34 home runs and 100 RBI to go with a slash line of .249/.393/.496 last season. He's smacked 184 home runs over a seven-year stint with Washington and won the 2015 National League MVP.

