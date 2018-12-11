Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals (17-9-3) will go for their third straight victory on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings (14-13-4) as large home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Capitals wrapped up a three-game road trip with two wins after losing the opener 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in a Stanley Cup Final rematch last Tuesday.

NHL betting line: The Capitals opened as -240 favorites (wager $240 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.2-1.2, Capitals (NHL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Red Wings can pay on the NHL lines

After missing the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 1983, the Red Wings are looking to just continue to stay competitive this season and earn more points in the standings.

However, heading into Monday's action, they had lost three of four games, with two of the defeats decided by only one goal.

But the Red Wings also stunned the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit among the favorites on the Stanley Cup odds, and former head coach Mike Babcock with a 5-4 overtime victory during that stretch, jumping out to a 4-1 lead before Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal.

And on Monday, they knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 as small home favorites.

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

Washington outscored the Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets by a combined total of 8-2 after losing in Vegas, proving how resilient this team can be.

The Capitals have scored three goals or more in each of their past 11 games, going 9-2 with the last seven wins all decided by two goals or more.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby is coming off a shutout in his most recent outing at Columbus, making 28 saves, and he stopped 31 of 32 shots in winning the first meeting with Detroit.

The Capitals are 7-2 in the previous nine games against the Red Wings, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Smart betting pick

Detroit is just 3-8 the last 11 times in the second game of a back-to-back situation, and this is no easy task on the road versus the Stanley Cup champions.

The last two times they lost under this scenario the Red Wings were at home too, and they fell 3-1 at Capital One Arena on November 23.

Look for Washington to win its third game in a row at home and overall by two goals or more again to cover the puckline as well.

NHL betting trends

Detroit is 7-18 in its last 25 games on the road.

Washington is 9-2 in its last 11 games.

Washington is 7-2 in its last nine games when playing Detroit.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.