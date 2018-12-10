MLB Rumors: Phillies, Scott Boras to Meet Amid Bryce Harper Interest

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and agent Scott Boras are expected to meet in Las Vegas this week to discuss free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.

The Phillies have long been rumored as a Harper suitor, so management's linking up with Boras is of little surprise.

Harper, 26, is expected to command one of the richest contracts in baseball history this offseason. He spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, making six All-Star teams and winning the 2015 National League MVP.

The Nationals have seemingly given up on retaining Harper.

"I really don't expect him to come back at this point," owner Mark Lerner told 106.7 The Fan (via ESPN.com). "I think they've decided to move on. There's just too much money out there that he'd be leaving on the table. That's just not Mr. Boras' M.O. to leave money on the table."

Harper reportedly turned down the Nats' 10-year, $300 million offer in September. It's unclear what he's been offered by other teams.

The Phillies trimmed all the fat off their payroll and are looking to add to a roster that finished 80-82 last season. Harper and Manny Machado are viewed as potential targets, and the Phillies could add both if ownership is willing to shell out close to $700 million.

Either way, the Harper chase is going to start heating up this week.