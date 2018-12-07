Owner Mark Lerner Doesn't Expect Bryce Harper to Sign Contract with Nationals

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a fourth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Washington Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner said Friday he doesn't expect superstar free agent Bryce Harper to re-sign with the organization.

Lerner told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan that the Nats presented the outfielder with their best offer in September and have since shifted their focus elsewhere.

"But I really don't expect him to come back at this point," he said. "I think they've decided to move on. There's just too much money out there that he'd be leaving on the table. That's just not [agent] Mr. [Scott] Boras' MO to leave money on the table."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bryce Harper Unlikely to Re-Sign

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryce Harper Unlikely to Re-Sign

    Jesse Yomtov
    via USA TODAY

    Rizzo: Corbin Deal Done 'Independent' of Bryce

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Rizzo: Corbin Deal Done 'Independent' of Bryce

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Does Corbin Joining Nats Signal End of Harper's Time in D.C.?

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Does Corbin Joining Nats Signal End of Harper's Time in D.C.?

    Eddie Matz
    via ESPN.com

    Harper Sweepstakes Could Heat Up at Winter Meetings

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Harper Sweepstakes Could Heat Up at Winter Meetings

    David Schoenfield
    via ESPN.com