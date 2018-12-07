Owner Mark Lerner Doesn't Expect Bryce Harper to Sign Contract with Nationals

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Washington Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner said Friday he doesn't expect superstar free agent Bryce Harper to re-sign with the organization.

Lerner told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan that the Nats presented the outfielder with their best offer in September and have since shifted their focus elsewhere.

"But I really don't expect him to come back at this point," he said. "I think they've decided to move on. There's just too much money out there that he'd be leaving on the table. That's just not [agent] Mr. [Scott] Boras' MO to leave money on the table."

