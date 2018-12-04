MLB Rumors: Phillies Targeting Dallas Keuchel After Failed Patrick Corbin Hunt

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies are intent on signing a free-agent starting pitcher, with Dallas Keuchel catching their eye.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, the Phillies are seeking a left-handed starter and will consider the 2015 American League Cy Young winner.

The Phillies were among the teams connected to Patrick Corbin before Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported Tuesday that the southpaw agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies have already made one big move by acquiring shortstop Jean Segura and pitchers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos from the Seattle Mariners for first baseman Carlos Santana and shortstop J.P. Crawford.

Starting pitching is an obvious need in Philadelphia after finishing 16th in MLB last season with a 4.12 ERA. Aaron Nola, who finished third in NL Cy Young voting, was the only Phillies starter who had an ERA under 3.96.

Keuchel, 30, posted a 3.74 ERA with 153 strikeouts and 1.31 WHIP in 34 starts for the Houston Astros in 2018.

With the Nationals reportedly agreeing to a deal with Corbin and the Atlanta Braves signing Josh Donaldson to a one-year deal, the NL East figures to be ultracompetitive next year.

Coming off an 80-82 season, the Phillies need to take big, bold risks if they are going to compete with those heavyweights in their division.