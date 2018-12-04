Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

John Locher/Associated Press

A rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday when the Golden Knights (14-13-1) host the Washington Capitals (15-8-3) as home favorites at sportsbooks.

Despite coming off losses, these are still two of the hotter teams in the NHL right now, with Vegas winning five of its last six games and defending Stanley Cup champion Washington taking seven of eight.

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

The Capitals have owned the Golden Knights since losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Vegas, as they have put together a five-game series-winning streak, including a 5-2 victory in the first meeting this season on October 10.

Washington's offense has been outstanding lately, with the team averaging nearly 4.3 goals during a recent seven-game winning streak that ended with a 6-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. In that game, the Capitals actually led 5-1 in the second period before falling.

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL lines

The Golden Knights simply ran out of gas in a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday to close out a three-game road trip that saw them outscore the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks by a 12-6 margin in a pair of wins.

In their five-game winning streak that was snapped at Edmonton, they averaged 4.6 goals, and they had beaten the Oilers 6-3 on the road two games prior to that.

The return of defenseman Nate Schmidt from a 20-game suspension has also helped Vegas turn things around, with the team going 6-2 and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury winning six of seven starts.

Smart betting pick

The Golden Knights have finally started playing like they did last season when they took the league by surprise in becoming just the second expansion team to make it all the way to the championship round of the playoffs in their first year.

Meanwhile, Washington has lost its last two games versus Pacific Division opponents, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, with both coming at home over the past month.

Vegas will be out for revenge in this spot, so take the home team to pull out the win.

NHL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of Washington's last seven games when playing Vegas.

Vegas is 5-1 in its last six games.

Vegas is 5-1 in its last six games at home.

