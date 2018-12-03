Kareem Hunt Unclaimed on Waivers, Remains on Commissioner Exempt List

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on waivers Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday after TMZ released a video of him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel in February.

While he is now free to sign with any team, he remains on the Commissioner Exempt List and will be unable to play until he's removed from that list.

The NFL has instituted a policy of six-game suspensions for domestic violence offenses, but the 23-year-old may face an even harsher punishment.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has also been investigating a June incident during which Hunt reportedly punched a man in the face. Hunt's multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy could keep him off the field throughout the remainder of the 2018 season and well into the 2019 season.

That uncertainty likely contributed to Hunt going unclaimed on waivers, in addition to potential public relations backlash.

The Washington Redskins recently received plenty of criticism for claiming former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, who was arrested on domestic violence charges last month.

However, Rapoport reported "several teams considered" putting claims in for Hunt before Monday's deadline.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season and had 1,202 total yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games this season.