Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-12-1) bring a season-high three-game winning streak to Chicago on Tuesday and hope to stay perfect versus the Blackhawks (9-10-5) as small road favorites at sportsbooks.

The Golden Knights had not won consecutive games all season before beating the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Friday, and they then followed that up with a 6-0 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, both with Marc-Andre Fleury in net.

NHL betting line: The Golden Knights opened as -115 favorites (wager $115 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.8-2.7, Blackhawks (NHL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL lines

Vegas is playing its best hockey right now, and it is no coincidence the team's defense has improved vastly with Nate Schmidt back in the lineup.

The Golden Knights are 4-1 since the 27-year-old returned from a 20-game suspension for taking a banned substance, and Fleury earned all four wins by allowing five goals during that stretch.

They went 3-0 in three meetings with the Blackhawks in their inaugural campaign a year ago, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, outscoring them by a 14-8 margin.

Why the Blackhawks can pay on the NHL lines

Chicago has continued to shake things up in the wake of head coach Joel Quenneville's firing, trading away former first-round draft pick Nick Schmaltz to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday for another pair of former first-round picks in Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini.

Quenneville was relieved of his duties on November 6 when the Blackhawks were 6-6-3, and they have gone 3-4-2 under new head coach Jeremy Colliton, the 33-year-old who was previously leading their AHL affiliate.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago is coming off a 5-4 overtime road win over the Florida Panthers and has played better at the United Center this season with a 5-3-3 mark compared to 4-7-2 away from home.

Smart betting pick

The Blackhawks return home briefly for this one game before hitting the road for four of their next five, including a rematch in Vegas on December 6.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights begin a three-game road trip in Chicago, and they have gone just 5-9 away from T-Mobile Arena this year.

The Golden Knights' next two games are against divisional opponents who they will be more motivated to beat, so look for the Blackhawks to steal this home victory as small underdogs for their first win against the second-year franchise.

NHL betting trends

The total has gone under in 14 of Vegas' last 21 games.

Vegas is 4-9 in its last 13 games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Chicago's last seven games at home.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.