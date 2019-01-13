Alabama Safety Deionte Thompson Officially Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 03: Deionte Thompson #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the LSU Tigers missed a second half field goal at Tiger Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alabama won the game 29-0. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Deionte Thompson announced Sunday he's decided to forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft:  

Thompson, like most Tide players, arrived in Tuscaloosa as a highly touted recruit. He was a 4-star prospect, the No. 44 overall player and the second-best safety in the 2015 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He was forced to wait his turn behind Bama's seemingly endless stream of pro prospects, though. But it gave him a chance to learn from the likes of Eddie Jackson, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison.

Thompson finally moved into a full-time role in 2018 and showcased his high-end upside. He racked up 78 total tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 14 games.

As part of his October scouting report on the defensive back, Dalton Miller of CowboysWire called the safety a "true centerfield prospect" who "plays at a different speed than the other 21 guys on the field when hunting for the football in the air":

"His click-and-close ability is the best in a prospect since Malik Hooker left Ohio State for the 2017 NFL draft. Thompson's length is a weapon, it allows him to take more aggressive angles when playing passes near the sideline. The length also helps keep him off the body of the receiver, as he is able to reach through to break up a pass without illegal contact."

Those traits combined with his football IQ make him an intriguing prospect who should make a smooth transition to the NFL.

Ultimately, the only notable concern for Thompson is his lack of experience at the college level compared to most prospects, but the impact he made this season suggests it's not a significant issue. He played in several marquee games with Alabama and was up to the task.

He's on track to land in the first round and could earn himself a spot in the top 10 with a strong performance throughout the draft process.

Related

    Report: Butch Jones Hasn’t Officially Left Alabama Staff Yet

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Report: Butch Jones Hasn’t Officially Left Alabama Staff Yet

    Adam Spencer
    via Saturday Down South

    Report: Sark Will Join Bama Staff Despite AZ OC Offer

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Sark Will Join Bama Staff Despite AZ OC Offer

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hurts Visits OU Campus Amid Transfer Rumors

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Hurts Visits OU Campus Amid Transfer Rumors

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dabo: Clemson Is Best CFB Team Ever

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo: Clemson Is Best CFB Team Ever

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report