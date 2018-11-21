MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Paul Goldschmidt, Jean Segura, More

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The first major domino fell on the MLB trade market earlier this week when the New York Yankees acquired the talented, but oft-injured James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners.

What's next?

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt continues to be a popular name on the rumor mill, while a number of blockbuster trades could be brewing, including a multi-player swap of Jean Segura and Wil Myers.

Ahead is a closer look at all the latest rumors.

Astros, Cardinals Showing Interest in Paul Goldschmidt

As the Arizona Diamondbacks mull an offseason of rebuilding, All-Star first baseman Goldschmidt continues to draw significant interest on the trade market.

Understandably so.

The 31-year-old has been one of baseball's best hitters dating back to a breakout 2013 season when he finished second in NL MVP voting. An All-Star in each of the past six seasons, he's posted a 149 OPS+ while averaging 36 doubles, 30 home runs, 100 RBI and 6.0 WAR during that span.

The Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that have emerged as legitimate suitors, and both would benefit greatly from adding Goldschmidt.

The Astros could move the versatile Yuli Gurriel into the super-utility role that was vacated by Marwin Gonzalez and implant Goldschmidt as the everyday first baseman. That would allow second-half breakout star Tyler White to serve as the primary DH, while still adding an impact bat to the lineup.

For the Cardinals, defensively challenged Jose Martinez has looked like a potential trade candidate dating back to the summer trade deadline, so it's not hard to see how Goldschmidt fits into the picture there.

While Goldschmidt won't come cheap, the acquisition cost won't be as steep as the name value would lead you to believe, considering he's a year removed from free agency and would just be a one-year rental.

Padres and Mariners Discussing a Blockbuster Trade

At this early stage of the offseason, it's rare to see trades as flushed out as this circling rumor about a potential deal between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

Here's a closer look at the 2018 production of the three key pieces:

Jean Segura : 112 OPS+, .304/.341/.415, 42 XBH , 20 SB, 4.3 WAR

112 OPS+, .304/.341/.415, 42 , 20 SB, 4.3 WAR Mike Leake : 93 ERA+, 10-10, 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 185.2 IP , 1.7 WAR

93 ERA+, 10-10, 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 185.2 , 1.7 WAR Wil Myers: 109 OPS+, .253/.318/.446, 37 XBH , 13 SB, 2.4 WAR

And here's a glance at their remaining financial commitments:

Segura : four years, $59.6 million (plus $17M club option with $1M buyout in 2023)

: four years, $59.6 million (plus $17M club option with $1M buyout in 2023) Leake : two years, $31 million (plus $18M mutual option with $5M buyout in 2021)

: two years, $31 million (plus $18M mutual option with $5M buyout in 2021) Myers: four years, $73 million (plus $20M club option with $1M buyout in 2023)

It's a deal that appears to make sense for both sides at surface level.

The Padres need a shortstop to bridge the gap to top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., who could conceivably shift to the hot corner upon his arrival in the majors. They would also welcome the innings-eating abilities of Leake as they slowly usher in a young staff at the MLB level.

Now is also the time to move Myers, as his salary will spike from $5.5 million in 2019 to $22.5 million in 2020 as the post-arbitration portion of his extension kicks in.

For the Mariners, Myers could serve as an upgrade over Ryon Healy at first base or as the everyday left fielder, and after he hit .297/.357/.516 away from Petco Park in 2018, there's reason to believe a change of scenery would be beneficial.

Dodgers and Indians a Trade Match?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians appear to be a potential match on a number of fronts in potential trade talks.

There's a lot to unpack here.

With an incumbent rotation of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Rich Hill and Alex Wood, it's not immediately clear where someone like Carlos Carrasco would fit, though they could always shift Wood into a long relief role once again.

A trade for Yan Gomes makes perfect sense for the Dodgers, though. With Yasmani Grandal departing in free agency and top prospects Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith still in need of further development, he'd be the perfect stop-gap solution.

As Rosenthal noted, the Indians are in need of outfield help following the departures of Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer, Rajai Davis and Melky Cabrera in free agency.

A straight swap of Gomes and Joc Pederson makes some level of sense, though that would leave the Indians in need of a starting catcher.

There doesn't seem to be anything imminent, but don't be surprised if these two match up on a notable trade before the offseason is over.

