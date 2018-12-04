WR A.J. Brown Declares for 2019 NFL Draft After 3 Seasons at Ole Miss

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown will forgo his senior season in favor of declaring for the 2019 NFL draft.

Brown was among the few bright spots for the Rebels in 2018, as they went 5-7 and struggled mightily down the stretch with five consecutive losses.

Despite the team's shortcomings, Brown was productive for the second straight season with 85 receptions for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns.



As a sophomore in 2017, the 6'1", 230-pound native of Starkville, Mississippi, was a handful for opposing defenses as well with 75 receptions for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brown was also the recipient of the Conerly Trophy in 2017, which is given annually to the best college football player in the state of Mississippi.

In addition to his excellence on the football field, Brown is an accomplished baseball player who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2016 MLB draft out of high school. Although Brown signed with the Padres, he went on to play football at Ole Miss and developed into one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation.

On his most recent NFL draft big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Brown as the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 3 wideout.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah was among those who gushed over Brown's physical tools entering the 2018 season.

He also paid Brown an immense compliment by comparing him to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster: "They both have outstanding size, play strength and competitiveness. I think Brown might be a little faster, but neither player relies on raw explosion to win one-on-one battles. They use their strength and craftiness to create space, and once they get the ball in their hands, they refuse to be tackled."

Brown is a constant big play ready to happen, and he has all the makings of a true, No. 1 receiver at the NFL level.

He had little left to prove in college and figures to be among the top wideouts off the board, as well as a potential first-round pick in April.

Look for Elijah Moore to take on an even greater role for the Rebels next season with Brown and D.K. Metcalf both declaring for the draft.