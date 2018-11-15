MLB, MLBPA Agree to Loosen Color Restrictions on Cleats for 2019 Season

Tim Daniels
November 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Detail view of baseball cleats worn by Matt Strahm #55 of the San Diego Padres for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Players are wearing special jerseys with their nicknames on them during Players' Weekend. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and its players association announced an agreement Thursday to reduce the color restrictions placed on cleats, starting in the 2019 MLB season.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com provided details of the deal, which included the elimination of the 51 percent rule that forced footwear to feature more than half of the team's primary color, and passed along a statement from commissioner Rob Manfred about the change:

"Major League Baseball and its clubs recognize the desire of players to have more flexibility in this area and are pleased to announce the loosening of regulations that will permit more personalized and stylized footwear. We believe that this agreement strikes the appropriate balance between the shared goal of permitting players to express their individuality while maintaining reasonable restrictions on shoe colors and designs."

                              

