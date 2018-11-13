MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox 'Actively Trying' to Deal Avisail Garcia

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are "actively trying to trade" outfielder Avisail Garcia, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Eligible for arbitration this winter, Garcia could be a non-tender candidate if no trade is reached, per Feinsand.

Chicago acquired Garcia in a 2013 deadline deal that sent Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy to the Boston Red Sox. He has spent parts of the last six seasons in the big leagues, becoming a regular in 2015.

Garcia made his first All-Star team in 2017 thanks to a breakout season in which he hit .330 with 18 home runs, 27 doubles and 80 RBI. He struggled to build on that success in 2018, however. He hit just .236/.281/.438 with 19 home runs (a career high), 11 doubles and 49 RBI in 93 games.

He missed nearly two months during the first half because of a hamstring injury and landed on the disabled list again in July with a similar ailment.

Now, it appears his days in the Windy City could be numbered.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Saturday that the White Sox nearly traded Garcia to the Houston Astros this past season. However, the Astros expressed concern over the 27-year-old's right knee and opted against the deal.

Garcia underwent knee surgery after he played the entire season in pain.

"Early in the season, Opening Day, I feel something in my knee. I had been feeling something, something, something and then I started feeling my hammy because I think I was [favoring it]," Garcia told MLB.com's Scott Merkin in September. "Especially because it's my right knee, and that's where all my power is. It's crazy, but it is what it is."

After an injury-riddled first half, he hit just .206 in 58 games following the All-Star break.

Garcia will be eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.