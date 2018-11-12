Report: Bengals DC Teryl Austin Fired After Saints Loss; Marvin Lewis to Replace

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after the team's 51-14 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the coaching change, and Adam Schefter reported head coach Marvin Lewis will take over defensive coordinator responsibilities.

The Saints recorded 509 total yards and scored 44 straight points after Cincinnati tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. It was the third straight game the Bengals had allowed 500-plus yards, a first since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Austin, 53, was hired in January after a four-year stint with the Detroit Lions. Currently, the Bengals are on pace to break the single-season record for yards allowed.

Lewis would not comment on Austin's job status Sunday. Some players spoke out in Austin's favor, saying the buck stopped with them rather than the coach.

"I hope not," linebacker Preston Brown said when asked if Austin will be fired, per Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I mean, I love Coach Austin and what he's doing for our team. We're the ones playing, so it doesn't matter what he calls. We've got to find a way to get the ball back to the offense, and we're not doing a good job of that right now."

The Bengals sit at 5-4 despite their putrid defensive performance, but Lewis—who has been the head coach in Cincinnati since 2003—could find himself on the outs if things do not pick up soon. Adding the defensive coordinator responsibilities to his plate likely signals Lewis knows the onus falls on him this season.

Last season, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after just two games.