Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Cubs 'Willing to Discuss' Star 3B

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) runs the bases after he hit a two RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are "willing to discuss" trades involving most of their roster, including star third baseman Kris Bryant, according to ESPN.com's Buster Olney.

"We've never operated with untouchables," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said at the general manager meetings earlier this week, per Olney. "It sends the wrong message. Given what we're trying to accomplish, it would be virtually impossible to envision the deal that would make sense to move them. I just don't believe in untouchables. Why limit yourself?"

Bryant is under club control through the 2021 season.

       

