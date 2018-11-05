Yankees' George Steinbrenner, More Named to Today's Game Era Hall of Fame Ballot

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner waves to fans in Tampa, Fla. Steinbrenner, former managers Lou Piniella, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel, and six players headed by Lee Smith are on the 10-man ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame's today's game era committee to consider Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
CHRIS O'MEARA/Associated Press

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 10 Today's Game Era candidates for 2019 induction Monday, highlighted by late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

"The Boss" is the only executive on this year's list, which will be discussed at the winter meetings Dec. 9. Former players Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser and Lee Smith are also on the ballot. Former managers Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel and Lou Piniella are also eligible.

