Yankees' George Steinbrenner, More Named to Today's Game Era Hall of Fame Ballot

CHRIS O'MEARA/Associated Press

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 10 Today's Game Era candidates for 2019 induction Monday, highlighted by late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

"The Boss" is the only executive on this year's list, which will be discussed at the winter meetings Dec. 9. Former players Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser and Lee Smith are also on the ballot. Former managers Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel and Lou Piniella are also eligible.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.