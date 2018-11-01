Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are a hard team to figure out this season, as they are 0-2 against the spread when favored on the NFL betting line but 4-1 ATS when listed as underdogs. Tennessee will play as a dog again when it takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as four-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.4-12.5 Cowboys. NFL picks on every game.

Why the Titans Can Cover the Spread

The Titans won three games in a row going into October but are seeking to stop a three-game losing skid after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-19 in London in Week 7.

Tennessee fell behind to Los Angeles 17-6 early in the third quarter but rallied and scored with 30 seconds left to pull to within one point of the Chargers. The Titans then chose to go for two and the win, and even had two shots at it, but they came up empty.

The Titans outplayed the Chargers, earning a 23-14 advantage in first downs, outgained Los Angeles 390-344, won the ground battle 164-47 and held a 35:25 time-of-possession advantage. But they gave up two long Philip Rivers touchdown passes, threw an interception from the 10-yard line and missed a field goal, albeit a 51-yarder.

They did, however, cover the spread as six-point dogs. The one-point loss was the second for Tennessee in its past three games; on October 7, the Titans fell at Buffalo 13-12 on a field goal at the buzzer.

Why the Cowboys Can Cover the Spread

The Cowboys are riding the NFL roller coaster this season, alternating defeats and victories week by week. In Week 6, Dallas pounded Jacksonville 40-7, but the following week, the Cowboys fell to the Washington Redskins 20-17. Like the Titans, they had Week 8 off.

Dallas trailed the Redskins 20-10 late in the fourth quarter and then scored with a minute and a half to go to get back to within a field goal. The Cowboys then forced a three-and-out and subsequently drove to the Washington 29-yard line. But a stupid five-yard penalty pushed them back, and a 52-yard field goal that would have forced overtime hit the upright.

On the day, the Cowboys outgained Washington 323-305 and held a 17-15 edge in first downs. But they lost the turnover battle 2-0, resulting in a minus-seven point differential.

Dallas has outgained five of its past six opponents and outrushed a different five of six foes. This season, teams that win the ground battles are 88-31 SU and 83-35 ATS.

Smart Betting Pick

Tennessee has scored a total of eight touchdowns in seven games this year. Meanwhile, the Cowboys should be primed for a bounce-back effort following their latest defeat. The smart money here gives the points to Dallas.

NFL Betting Trends

The Titans are 1-3 SU and ATS in their past four games against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 10-3 ATS in their past 13 games after a bye.

The Titans are 8-22 ATS in their past 30 games after an ATS win.

