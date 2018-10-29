NHL Partnering with MGM Casino to Share Data for Gambling Purposes

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 22: (l-r) Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman chat prior to the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league has partnered with MGM Casino to provide proprietary data for gambling purposes Monday.

The NHL joins the NBA as an official partner with MGM, though the deals are non-exclusive. Other casinos can strike a deal with the NHL for their proprietary data.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

