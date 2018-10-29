NHL Partnering with MGM Casino to Share Data for Gambling Purposes

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league has partnered with MGM Casino to provide proprietary data for gambling purposes Monday.

The NHL joins the NBA as an official partner with MGM, though the deals are non-exclusive. Other casinos can strike a deal with the NHL for their proprietary data.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.