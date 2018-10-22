Rae Carruth Released from Prison 19 Years After Murder Conspiracy Charge

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday after serving nearly 19 years in jail for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams, his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant with their child.

Carruth did not speak with reporters as he exited the Sampson Correctional Institution in North Carolina. He was originally sentenced to between 18 and 24 years in prison for his involvement in the murder.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.