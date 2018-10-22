Rae Carruth Released from Prison 19 Years After Murder Conspiracy Charge

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

9 Nov 1997: Wide receiver Rae Carruth of the Carolina Panthers moves the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game, 34-0. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday after serving nearly 19 years in jail for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams, his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant with their child.

Carruth did not speak with reporters as he exited the Sampson Correctional Institution in North Carolina. He was originally sentenced to between 18 and 24 years in prison for his involvement in the murder.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

