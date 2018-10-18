New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Giants (1-5) will look to snap a three-game losing streak in the Week 7 Monday night matchup when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-4) as solid road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Giants will benefit from some extra time off after they were crushed 34-13 by the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at home in the Week 6 Thursday night game.

NFL point spread: The Falcons opened as three-point favorites; the total was 54 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

Why the Giants Can Cover the Spread

New York's stock could not be any lower, as it is safe to say the public believes this team is one of the worst in the league following its loss to Philadelphia. However, the Giants could also be undervalued in this spot considering their opponent is not much better, with only one more win this season. That was earned in Week 6 with a 34-29 home victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons have suffered a lot of injuries, though, and they also lack much of a running game, with Devonta Freeman placed on IR and undergoing groin surgery Thursday.

Why the Falcons Can Cover the Spread

Outside of a season-opening loss at Philadelphia, Atlanta has played pretty well in prime time, sporting an 11-4 mark against the spread in the team's previous 15 appearances under the lights, including that game.

Meanwhile, New York is on the opposite end of the spectrum, dropping six of seven in prime time both straight up and ATS. The Giants showed little life against the Eagles in their most recent prime-time game, and it is doubtful that much has changed since then to make enough of a difference.

Smart Betting Pick

New York has surprisingly won seven of the previous eight road meetings in this series. And the team is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games after failing to cover the spread.

The Giants need to get back on the road to refocus, and that worked when they defeated the Houston Texans 27-22 away from home in Week 3. They may not win this game, but they will be more competitive and cover the spread versus the Falcons.

NFL Betting Trends

The total has gone under in 10 of the Giants' past 11 games against the Falcons.

The Giants are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games after an ATS loss.

The total has gone under in five of the Giants' past six games at night.

